Women in Business: Gwen Vinzant - Realtor

With 28 years in real estate and a lifetime in Birmingham, RealtySouth agent Gwen Vinzant knows the city like the back of her hand and has watched it grow.

Though she works with clients all across Birmingham in new construction, resale and relocation, Gwen is a longtime Riverchase resident and raised both of her daughters there. Her office is in Hoover-Inverness.

“I’ve watched all the growth in Hoover, which has made Hoover to be one of the most desirable areas to live,” she said.

Gwen is one of RealtySouth’s top producing agents in Birmingham and takes pride not only in having repeat clients, but also having them refer family and friends to her. With nearly three decades in the business, Gwen said she has even helped some of her daughters’ friends make their first home purchase.

“I’ve been able to work with that first-time homebuyer to the people who have bought and sold about five or six times,” Gwen said.

She balances her career not only with raising a family, but also with community involvement through Riverchase Baptist Church, the Charity League, the National Board of Realtors, Riverchase Women’s Club and volunteer work at the Hoover Senior Center and other organizations.

Gwen has years of experience in helping businesses relocate employees to Birmingham, including Honda, Mercedes and UAB. “I earn clients for a lifetime, one at a time, because I just want to know that each client is the most important to me,” she said.

► CALL: 222-4750

► WEBSITE: gwenvinzant.com

► EMAIL: gvinzant@realtysouth.com

