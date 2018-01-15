Women in Business: Elizabeth Wood and Rebecca Lenox Wanaga - Joyful Food Company

× Expand Elizabeth wood and Rebecca Lenox Wanagat

Elizabeth Wood and Rebecca Wanagat, co-owners of The Joyful Food Co. in Hoover, put the joy back into eating for people with food restrictions.

The Joyful Food Co., previously known as Consider It Joy Baking, specializes in making allergy-friendly, Paleo-compliant food.

Elizabeth said the concept for the company first arose from her experiences as a mother.

“My son had some chronic medical issues, and we decided to address them with diet,” she said. “We experienced great success, so I learned to make Paleo versions of the foods their friends were eating.”

Friends who found Paleo baking time consuming and difficult would say, “I wish you could make my food for me!” So without any culinary background, Wood opened the storefront in 2015, just two years after preparing her first Paleo-compliant baked goods.

Realizing the need for Paleo meals, Elizabeth brought Rebecca on board. Rebecca is a self-taught cook, who had also started a Paleo lifestyle with her family’s health in mind.

When asked what sets The Joyful Food Co. apart from their competitors, Elizabeth responded, “We are the only place in Alabama with a 100 percent Paleo menu. We source many ingredients from local farmers and sweeten naturally with honey and maple syrup. We are a completely gluten, corn, soy and peanut–free facility, and we are always transparent with our ingredients.”

“We understand how time consuming and hard it is to make dietary changes — we’re here to partner with you! Our meals aren’t just healthy — they’re delicious!” Rebecca said. “We offer easy online ordering and local delivery. Customers can be assured that our food is simple, clean and delicious.”

► WHERE: 759 Shades Mountain Plaza

► CALL: 538-7967

► WEBSITE: thejoyfulfoodco.com

