Women in Business: Drs. Joyce Koppang, Saema Mirza, Anuradha Rao, Elizabeth Branscomb - Cardiovascular Associates

Cardiovascular Associates was founded in 1946 by Dr. John Burrett, the first cardiologist to practice in the state of Alabama. Now, 71 years later, CVA continues to be a pioneer in the Birmingham area and across the state for innovative heart care.

CVA’s main campus is located at 3980 Colonnade Parkway, with 13 satellite locations around Birmingham and the surrounding counties. A team of more than 30 physicians provide comprehensive cardiac care, including treatment for heart failure, irregular heartbeats, vascular care, preventative care, women’s care, diagnostics and imaging, pulmonary hypertension, managing blood thinning medications and specialty clinics for valve and vein problems, among others.

A few of CVA’s experienced and highly trained specialists include:

Joyce R. Koppang, MD, FACC

Dr. Joyce Koppang is a general and preventive cardiologist whose love and devotion to her patients is only exceeded by that she gives her husband and six children.

Dr. Koppang received her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and her MD from the University of Florida. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and did her first year of fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Vanderbilt, completing her fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Koppang is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association, as well as a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. She has been published in both books and multiple manuscripts. She is board-certified in treating cardiovascular disease and she has also been nominated as one of America’s Best Doctors every year since 2007.

Dr. Koppang joined CVA in 2007. She is currently seeing patients in the Colonnade, Hoover and Jemison offices of CVA. Dr. Koppang sees patients in need of general and preventive cardiovascular care and provides diagnostic tests and interpretation at all office locations. She also performs diagnostic procedures and sees patients at both Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Saema Mirza, MD, FACC

Dr. Saema Mirza has practiced at CVA since 2004. She specializes in Women’s Cardiology and General and Preventative Cardiology Specialty Centers.

Dr. Mirza decided to be a cardiologist after losing her father to a massive heart attack while she was in medical school. She did her general internal medicine residency at University of Connecticut and finished her cardiology training at UAB. While she is well-rounded in the field, Dr. Mirza said she has a particular interest in treating high cholesterol.

“As a working mother and a female physician, I have unique perspective on people and families, and I look at patients in the context of their social situation and treat each patient as a person and individual, and not another number,” Dr. Mirza said.

In her treatment of women with heart disease, Dr. Mirza said part of her job is creating awareness that heart attacks and other cardiac problems present different symptoms in women compared to men. They may show up with sharp chest pain, right-sided pain, shortness of breath or abdominal pain and indigestion-like symptoms.

“Women typically are caregivers and are so busy taking care of others that they ignore their symptoms,” Dr. Mirza said. “Women with heart disease tend to have worse outcomes than men.”

Dr. Mirza practices in both the Colonnade and Talladega office of CVA. She provides hospital services at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Citizens Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. AnuRadha Rao

Dr. Anu Rao brings 20 years of experience to her role as the director of the Women’s Cardiology Specialty Center. That includes 16 years at CVA, where she practices at the Colonnade office and performs diagnostic procedures at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

In a previous role as Assistant to the Chancellor on Women’s Health at Tulane University in Louisiana, Rao developed one of the first women’s heart programs in the U.S. and secured the National Center of Excellence in Woman’s Health recognition for the university.

Rao said that working as part of CVA gives patients the option to choose their cardiologist from a variety of specialists, as well as take advantage of the full range of every specialists’ cardiac knowledge.

“It’s like finding a great contractor to build your home and having access to the best subcontractors to assist him or her. Your cardiologist has access to the expertise of all of his or her colleagues, including cardiologists practicing the latest in women’s and preventive cardiology; cardiologists using the most cutting edge of diagnostics while keeping your safety in mind; and cardiologists offering the latest and most up to date expertise in life saving procedures,” Rao said.

In addition to women’s heart health, Rao’s other areas of interest include high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and high cholesterol.

Dr. Elizabeth Branscomb, MD, FACC, FASNC, CBNC

Having been with CVA for 30 years, Dr. Elizabeth Branscomb feels privileged to have worked with almost all of the group’s doctors in her time.

“Those before us left a legacy of being genuinely interested in each patient, and also in patients’ families. The fact that our group has remained so extraordinary for the past 71 years while other groups came and went is because our heart is in the right place,” Dr. Branscomb said. “Our focus on patients paired with expertise here are our strengths.”

Dr. Branscomb graduated from Vanderbilt in 1974 and has worked at UAB, Emory, Columbia, University of Genoa in Italy and the Basel Institute in Switzerland. She completed medical training at UAB, and Cardiovascular Disease at the Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard) and UAB, having been board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine. She is Fellow in the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and Board Certified by the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology. She is listed as one of America’s Best Doctors for 2017.

She specializes in outpatient care and diagnostic imaging, including PET stress testing.

“Our goal is to identify patients requiring procedures to improve life, but avoid procedural risks in people who don’t need them.”

