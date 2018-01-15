Women in Business: Dr. Diane Counce - Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama

× Expand Dr. Diane Counce

Dr. Diane Counce stays on the cutting edge of neurology treatments. From migraines and concussions to seizures and neuropathy, Counce is committed to providing the best relief for her patients’ conditions.

Counce has been practicing since 2001 and started her own practice, Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama, in 2008. She works with a staff of two receptionists, four medical assistants and technicians and two nurse practitioners to see 45 to 50 patients per day.

The illnesses treated at Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama include Alzheimer’s, neuropathy, chronic migraines and other headache syndromes, multiple sclerosis, post-concussive evaluation, neck pain, movement disorders and spinal cord injuries.

For the past 18 years, Counce has incorporated therapeutic Botox into treatments for migraines and other facial and neck pain issues. She has about 500 Botox patients, and she said she has seen data showing neck pain patients experience up to 87 percent decrease in pain.

“Now the majority of my patients are getting Botox for migraines,” Counce said. “It’s just a unique product that as a neurologist we have the capability to really see outstanding results from it.”

She is also credentialed to train other doctors around the region in incorporating Botox into their practices. Counce is one of the longest-standing doctors in the Southeast to use Botox. “This is very targeted, very effective therapy,” Counce said. “It helps people more than just taking another pill.”

In addition to being board certified in neurology and neuroradiology, Counce received her Certificate in Added Qualification (CAQ) in Headache Medicine from the National Headache Foundation in fall 2017, and she is pursuing a second certification in fall 2018. Additional headache treatments include Alpha-Stim and Sphenopalatine Ganglion Blocks, which can help diminish facial nerve pain.

For patients with epilepsy and other seizure conditions, Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama offers vagus nerve stimulation, at-home ambulatory video EEG monitoring and other ways to diagnose and reduce the frequency of seizures.

Counce said she enjoys getting to know her patients and understanding the ways that the same medical condition can represent different symptoms.

“I like to pick that apart, trying to dig down into the mystery of what their symptoms may represent,” she said. “Sometimes its very clear cut, sometimes it’s unique and people have been shrugging their shoulders for a little while.”

Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

► WHERE: 1000 Southlake Park, Suite 200

► CALL: 536-8736

► WEBSITE: councemd.com

