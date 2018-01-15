Women in Business: Dee Harrell - Always There In-Home Care

× Expand Dee Harrell

Dee Harrell, the company founder for Always There In-Home Care, started her company because of her love of taking care of people, especially seniors.

“Nobody can care for your loved ones like family, but we come surprisingly close,” Harrell said.

For Harrell, she finds it rewarding to assist a family while they’re caring for a loved one or to help an elderly client stay independent. She founded Always There in 1999 and has since expanded her business to house three offices in three cities of Alabama.

“We serve these cities and the surrounding areas, providing caregivers, certified nursing assistants and skilled nursing care to people of all ages,” Harrell said.

Always There offers medical and non-medical services spanning from skilled nursing to basic care such as grooming, and they currently employ more than 350 active employees in the state.

In addition, they are charter members of the National Private Duty Association, which is the industry’s “gold standard” for quality care.

“We know we’re caring for someone who’s an important part of your family. We’ll make them feel like part of ours,” Harrell said.

Harrell said Always There is dedicated to providing help in the home and meeting all possible needs of their clients. Harrell has always loved seniors and understands families sometimes need help.

“Children move out of state, or are simply overwhelmed with their careers and families. Always There steps in to help provided the much-needed services, while allowing our clients and their family quality time for visits or simply piece of mind,” Harrell said.

No matter the situation though, she continues to build her career by providing the highest quality of in-home care to her clients as possible. She understands how important caring for each and every client is, and treats each client and their family with a positive, compassionate attitude.

“It is hard to come to the realization that one needs assistance with activities of daily living, driving, shopping,” Harrell said. “Even simple activities like changing a light bulb or simple household chores can be difficult. There is not always family or friends available to help.”

Non-medical services include companionship, errands, meal preparation, bathing and other similar tasks. Other services include skilled nurses and care managers who step in for the family when a professional is needed.

Harrell is a registered nurse (RN) and has experience in hospitals, home care, adult day care and in geriatric care. Additionally, Harrell said they’ve opened two new companies, which include Always There Pediatric Home Care, specializing in care of children with complicated medical needs, and Always There CNA Training Program for those wanting to pursue a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Always There has three offices in Huntsville, Pell City and Birmingham. Harrell encourages interested community members to go to her website and fill out a free online assessment.

► WHERE: 3021 Lorna Road, Suite 100

► CALL: 824-0224

► WEBSITE: alwaysthereinc.com

