Women in Business: Deb Long - Lucas & Associates

× Expand Deb Long

When someone buys a house, Realtor Deb Long of Lucas & Associates believes it’s not about the what; it’s about the why.

That’s why with each listing and each client, she draws up property brochures detailing not only specifics of the house, but also of the neighborhood in which it sits and what type of lifestyle the property would best suit.

“It’s really all about the consumer,” she said. “It’s about the why. A buyer doesn’t buy their what; they buy their why.”

Coming up on her 12th year in the realty business, Long takes a special approach to each client by customizing their search options to them and then presenting the numbers to them upfront. She also makes sure each buyer understands that Alabama is a “buyer beware” state and works as an advocate for her clients.

“If you’re a first-time buyer or if you’ve never bought or sold … your Realtor, they’re the ones who guide you on the best practices,” she said.

Long said she never tells a client what they should do, but rather gives them options that would work well for them.

During her career, Long has gathered a large amount of certifications, including Accredited Buyer Representation, Certified Residential Specialist, Broker Associate and, her favorite, Ninja Selling. Through the Ninja Selling course, Long learned to streamline her business and how to “be all in” for her clients.

“It’s not a designation; it is a lifestyle,” she said.

She also recently published her first book, “The Ultimate Guide to Selling a House in Birmingham, Alabama,” which is available on Amazon. In it, she discusses Alabama’s “buyer beware” status and the basics on how to sell property in the state. Now, she’s working on her second book, “The Ultimate Guide to Buying a House in Birmingham, Alabama.”

“As a buyer or seller in the industry, you need to understand the ins and outs of how that works,” Long said, which is where her role as a Realtor and advocate for her clients comes in. “My focus is always the consumer and making sure the consumer is informed. My tagline is ‘People first.’”

And in the end, helping clients is what she enjoys the most about her job.

“I love being able to work behind the scenes and make sure their process is smooth and stress free,” she said. “I really [enjoy] being able to go behind the scenes and make something happen.”