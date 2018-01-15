Women in Business: CiCi Howell - ARC Realty

× Expand CiCi Howell

For CiCi Howell, being a Realtor is all about service, not sales.

“I think of my job as an opportunity to come alongside families and help them through one of the most crucial and important times in their lives,” she said. “Happy or sad, people move for a reason: growing families, empty nesters, marriages, divorces, first-time buyers, final home buyers. It’s an emotional journey, but I see it as a duty and a privilege to be the one guiding them through their sale or purchase.”

Though she serves many Birmingham suburbs, as someone who grew up in and still lives in Hoover, she prides herself on serving the Hoover market.

“Hoover is truly my home,” Howell said, “and I love bringing families into our beautiful community.”

She spends her days organizing contract documents, driving around town, handling phone calls and showing houses with clients. She defines success as a feeling that she has served her clients well and that they are happy to have chosen her to assist them.

“Success is a referral,” she said. “Success is staying educated. It is listening and understanding what each of my clients expects of me. And, of course, success is working to fulfill all of my clients’ real estate goals.”

Her advice for achieving success boils down to these nuggets: be true to yourself, never stop improving and persevere.

“It’s all about perspective,” she said. “Stay positive. Stay driven. And always, always move forward.”

► WHERE: 5336 Stadium TraceParkway, Suite 110

► CALL: 205-218-6510

► INSTAGRAM: @cicirealestate

