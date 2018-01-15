Women in Business: Beth Doyle - The Collective

× Expand Beth Doyle

Beth Doyle was a teacher for five years before opening up The Collective, a hair salon in Pepper Place.

“It was always my dream to do hair,” Doyle said.

After finishing out the school year at her job, she started cosmetology school and worked as a shampoo tech at a local salon. Upon graduating from cosmetology school, Doyle worked in the industry for nine years before deciding to open her own salon. She purchased the assets and the space of an existing salon in Pepper Place, rebranded the site and opened its doors as The Collective in October 2013.

“We got here right when things were starting to change downtown,” Doyle said. “There’s been a ton of growth all around.”

The Collective offers all hair services, including haircuts, styles, color and other treatments. The salon also offers waxing services, makeup application and sells a variety of skin care products.

One challenge Doyle has faced is staying true to herself and her business, especially in the age of social media and the avenues it opens to comparison. “If you stick with your core tenets and what you believe in, it works out and it’s everything you want it to be,” she said.

Her favorite part about what she does is the people who come into her salon.

“I get to meet and talk to people all day,” she said. “They become your family.”

► WHERE: 2829 Second Ave. S., Suite 10

► CALL: 264-9991

► WEBSITE: thecollectivebham.com

