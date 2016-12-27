Women of Hoover: Whitney Culpepper, Hoover Hometown Pharmacy

× Expand Hoover Hometown Pharmacy Hoover Hometown Pharmacy

Whitney Culpepper of Hoover Hometown Pharmacy began her career in pharmacy long before she was a pharmacist.

Her high school job in her hometown of Fort Payne was as a cashier and eventually a technician at an independent pharmacy in town.

“I instantly fell in love with pharmacy and how the local pharmacy was such a huge part of the community and really connected and helped their patients,” Culpepper said. “I knew then that I wanted to eventually own my own store.”

After completing her degree at Samford, Culpepper completed a residency with the National Community Pharmacists Association in Washington, D.C.

“This experience helped me meet and network with some of the most successful pharmacy owners around the country,” she said.

Now, she is a pharmacy owner herself.

“My absolute favorite part about owning my business is meeting new people,” Culpepper said. “I go to local restaurants and see familiar faces, and it feels good to actually be a part of the community.”

Hoover Hometown Pharmacy prides itself on getting to know each patient by name.

“We take time each day to really invest in our patients,” Culpepper said. “We provide patient care through prescriptions, immunizations, adherence counseling, and monitoring of things such as blood pressure. We are here to help a patient with all of their healthcare needs, not to just dispense some tablets and have them go on their way.”