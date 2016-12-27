Women of Hoover: Patti Schreiner - Re/Max Realty

× Expand Patti Schreiner - Re/Max Patti Schreiner - Re/Max

When Realtor Patti Schreiner bought her first house, she had a rare experience — she loved it.

“We had a great experience buying our first house, and I knew that I wanted to be a Realtor someday,” she said. “The idea stuck with me through raising young children and another job. In 1994, I got my license and got started.”

Schreiner’s clients say her slogan should be “Call Patti and Start Packing!”

“They were thrilled that their house sold quickly for a good price and they could move on to their next home,” Schreiner said. “I spend time with sellers before listing, giving them tips on things to do to be sure the house is depersonalized and decluttered. The upfront work before the professional photographer takes photos and putting the listing out to over 900 websites is so important. How you live in a house and how you sell a house are very different.”

Schreiner works with buyers and sellers of all ages to help them get into the house, townhome or condo of their dreams and get their current house sold.

“Whether it’s first time buyers or sellers, fifteenth time, low or high price ranges, or vacation home buyers or sellers, it is an honor to serve them,” she said. “The American dream is alive and well — we will always want a home of our own.”