Women of Hoover: Mary Lou Kunka - Lou Lou's

× Expand Lou Lou's Lou Lou's

Mary Lou Kunka brought a lifetime of retail experience with her when she opened Lou Lou’s in December 2013. However, she decided the most important voice to guide her new business was not her own.

“We figured we’d let the customer tell us what she’d want, and the store I thought it was going to be is most certainly not the store that it is today,” Kunka said.

That strategy seems to be successful, as Lou Lou’s doubled its space at Patton Creek in November. At Lou Lou’s, Kunka said, she wants every woman from teens to seniors to find fashionable clothes at a moderate price point.

Lou Lou’s has expanded its product lines in shoes, teen clothing and basics such as leggings. The store carries denim from size 0 to 5X, and Kunka said most women who try on a pair of their jeans don’t put them back on the shelf. The shop has always offered monogramming and personalization, but the added square footage made room for a laser machine to engrave metal, leather, wood and more.

One thing customers can count on at Lou Lou’s is an honest opinion when trying on clothes. Kunka said her trustworthy, friendly staff keep shoppers coming back.

“I don’t want you buying something that makes you feel bad. That’s not fun,” Kunka said. “We’re here to help you feel good about yourself.”