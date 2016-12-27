Women of Hoover: Laura Purvis - Decorating Dens Interiors

× Expand Decorating Dens Decorating Dens

In 1999, Decorating Den Interiors owner Laura Purvis began sewing custom window treatments in her basement after a friend needed draperies for a new home. It was the beginning of a career.

“My hobby grew into a full custom window treatment workroom,” Purvis said.

In 2013, she decided it was time to offer her clients more than just curtains. She purchased Decorating Den Interiors, the world’s largest interior decorating franchise company.

“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” she said. “My passion for fabrics and furnishings and my eye for all things design has turned into my dream job.”

Decorating Den Interiors offers full-service interior design services including furniture, accessories, window treatments and remodeling.

“I can handle anything inside the house and out,” Purvis said.

Purvis has access to over 100 vendors, giving her a greater choice of products and saving her time and her clients money.

“I bring everything to the client’s home so they do not have to run around town looking at a thousand sofas to find the right piece,” Purvis said. “Not only can I do furniture and accessories, but I also have 14 years of experience with window treatments of all types. I owned a custom window treatment workroom where I designed and sewed all the window treatments myself.”

When Purvis first launched her business, her top priority was reaching her sales goal. Now, it is about the relationships she builds with her clientele.

“Once I got started I realized that it is about so much more than sales,” she said. “I have a passion for design and I really have a vested interest in bringing my clients the best design ideas possible and to bring some beauty into their homes. I have relationships with my clients. They end up being friends instead of just clients. I know about their kids and families and usually get to know the entire family, and relationships are built that last much longer than the job.”

Purvis wants to bring a new concept to Birmingham – an all-inclusive design center, similar to something clients might see in Atlanta.

“Birmingham doesn’t have anything like that, and I want to have a one-stop shop where you can come in and buy furniture, accessories, art, window treatments and remodeling services all under one roof,” she said. “No more running around town to look for individuals to do each part of the project. You will be able to come in and see everything at once and get the one-on-one personal service of an interior designer for all your project needs.”

Success to Purvis is happy clients. “I won’t quit until they are overjoyed with their spaces and want to shout to the world what a great experience working with me is,” she said.

Meeting new people, being surrounded daily by beautiful fabrics and furniture, and living up to her business’ mission is what keeps Purvis so professionally fulfilled.

“My business’ mission is to bring beautiful design ideas to my clients in the comfort of their homes and make their dream rooms become reality,” she said.