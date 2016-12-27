Women of Hoover: Kyla Carr - Annie's True Love Child Development Center

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Annie's True Love Child Development Center Annie's True Love Child Development Center

For the children at her daycare center, Kyla Carr is both a family member and a teacher. Her own nieces and nephews have called her “Annie” for years, and so do the kids at Annie’s True Love Child Development Center.

Carr has been in childcare for 14 years and bought the former Learning Academy on Hackberry Lane in 2013. She considers the daycare to be the most important part of her life, and she makes a point to be there to get to know every child and parent.

“I actually take time out. I’m the first face they see, I’m the last face,” she said.

Annie’s offers childcare for ages six weeks to 12 years, as well as daily devotionals, Spanish classes, reading, playtime and other opportunities to learn. Carr’s staff is CPR-certified and includes a licensed nurse.

The most important part of the job, however, is building strong relationships. Though her children have different backgrounds, Carr is always teaching them to accept differences and act as a family. When parents need to drop off a child early or need extra care outside of regular hours, they’re always invited to Carr’s house, she said.

Every day, Carr said she tries to encourage her children to achieve their best for the rest of their lives.

“There’s nothing like having that impression on kids. I’m able to see them grow, I’m able to see my vision flourishing through their little bitty selves.”

Annie’s True Love Child Development Center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.