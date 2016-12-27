Women of Hoover: Kristi Parker and Judy Beaton - Embassy Homes

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Embassy Homes Embassy Homes

At Embassy Homes, duo Kristi Parker and Judy Beaton are in the business of customizing homes to exactly fit their customers’ needs.

Embassy Homes builds neighborhoods across the Birmingham metro area and the state, totaling more than 4,000 new homes. Though their design plans have won honors from the National Association of Home Builders and the Parade of Homes, Beaton said clients can use the Embassy Decorator Center to choose how their finished home will look.

“Being able to choose what a house will look like inside and outside is an exciting experience that is not offered by most other builders,” Beaton said.

Beaton joined Embassy in 2013, while Parker has been with Embassy for five years. As co-sales managers, they oversee 15 agents selling in 16 Birmingham communities. Both said that the relationships and service they provide to clients are their favorite parts of the job. “It is such a pleasure helping customers achieve one of their most important dreams of a lifetime; building a new home and working closely with them throughout the process,” Beaton said.

In addition to awards, Embassy also sets itself apart in the homebuilding world by offering multiple warranties, unique amenities and attention to detail. “One would be hard pressed to find a builder who cares more about the integrity of the home,” Beaton said.