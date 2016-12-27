Women of Hoover: Julie White - Lucas and Associates

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Lucas and Associates Lucas and Associates

Every morning, Julie White wakes up with a passion for the day ahead of her. Whether she’s spending the day with first-time homebuyers or handling a slew of closing paperwork, White said real estate gives her a great sense of joy and satisfaction.

White came to the real estate world in 2007 after 18 years of teaching. She’s found that a small, local real estate company was the perfect fit for her and has been with Lucas & Associates for almost three years.

No two sales are the same, which White said can be both exciting and challenging. She works with clients who live primarily in Hoover, Homewood, Vestavia and North Shelby County.

“The sheer magnitude of clients trusting you to help guide them in these decisions,” White said, “that can be a weighty burden oftentimes. And I don’t take it lightly.”

Her business has grown every year, but White said she doesn’t want to have a team of agents working for her. She prefers to be personally involved with every client. “If you hire me because you trust me — you get me. I’m a hands-on kind of business owner. That’s very important to me.” she said.

Home — wherever that is — is a remarkably special place. It’s always more than “just four walls and a roof,” White said. “It’s a huge investment both financially and emotionally.”

As she helps clients with the buying or selling process, White said they often become friends.

“The house buying or selling part is usually just the beginning, What starts out as a business relationship often turns into friendships that I value and treasure. I love what I do and I love my clients!”