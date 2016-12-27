Women of Hoover: Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall - Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry

× Expand Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry

For Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall, her favorite part of running Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry is interacting with the children and families she serves both in her practice and outside of the office as well.

“I enjoy being afforded opportunities to attend birthday parties, school activities, patients’ recitals and just interacting with them outside the office,” she said. “Oftentimes, these interactions include presenting and providing dental materials to children and parents at fairs and schools.”

Originally from Boligee, Alabama, Crawford-McKendall earned her DDS degree from NYU’s College of Dentistry. In practice since 1998, Crawford-McKendall worked in New Jersey and Maryland before returning to Alabama.

“I am thrilled to return to my roots and the proximity of family in Alabama,” she said. “I am excited about having established my private practice in Hoover/Pelham where I have been able to bring my diversified experience as a pediatric dentist for children and families in and around the greater Birmingham area.”

Her practice, Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry, is dedicated to providing excellent pediatric dental care, and they go the extra mile, seeking to be a family-oriented practice.

“Our practice offers Friday as well as Saturday hours to help parents who are unable to take off work for appointments,” Crawford-McKendall said. “Our office also has the ability to service children unable to be treated in an office setting at Children’s Hospital for care.”