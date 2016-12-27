Women of Hoover: Dr. Nova Law - Nova Essence Medi Spa

× Expand Nova Essence MediSpa Nova Essence MediSpa

For Dr. Nova Law, medical director of Nova Essence Medispa, her successes number many.

Through her two practices — a primary care medical practice on the Southside of Birmingham and the Medispa in the Patton Creek area of Hoover — Law, a board certified family practitioner, has seen lives change.

She’s given families their lives back by balancing out their hormones. She’s found out the etiology of their illnesses, which had been a mystery to most patients for a long time. She’s grown back the hair of patients who were told that they were a lost cause. She’s gotten patients off of medications who were told they had to stay on them for life. She has gotten women pregnant in their late thirties and forties who never had children by balancing out their hormones. And that’s just the start of her successes.

Her favorite part of running her business?

“Seeing the patients so happy when they get a great report back in regards to their labs, sharing in their joy of losing weight, coming off their medications, feeling great because their hormones are balanced and the entire family is happy,” she said. “Then, they want to improve their appearance and that is when I send them to our Medispa in Hoover and we can fix them from head to toe — fix their hair in our multicultural hair salon, grow their hair back with any of our hair growth systems, do their nails and treat their underlying fungus medically in our nail tech room, massages and medi-cupping that helps with their body aches, body contouring that will help their physical appearance and they do not have to pay an arm and a leg to do it, and facial procedures to get rid of wrinkles, age spots, hyperpigmentation, and acne.”

Law is a graduate of UCLA (undergrad) and Michigan State Medical School, and completed her family practice residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland. Originally from Birmingham, Law returned to her hometown in 2003 to start her private practice.

“Then, due to the high demand from my patients requesting cosmetic procedures, I opened a second location of an official Medispa in Hoover at the Patton Creek Shopping Center in August 2015,” she said.

Committed to comprehensive care, the Medispa offers late hours and Saturday hours to accommodate their patients.

“We have many patients who travel to see us at both locations from all over the world,” Law said. “They heard about our reputation of finding out the etiology of their illness or performing a nonsurgical cosmetic procedure that yields excellent results.”

It is critical to Law that all of her patients receive superior customer service.

“At Nova Essence Medispa, we purposely unite the concept of feeling healthy, energetic, and looking fabulous,” she said. “We are committed to providing advanced aesthetic enhancements and skin care and anti-aging medical treatments through physician developed, performed, and supervised services within the relaxing, luxurious, and convenient atmosphere of a medical day spa.”