Women of Hoover: Dr. Kasey Davis - Kasey Davis Dentistry

Dr. Kasey Davis of Kasey Davis Dentistry knows that the dentist’s office isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite place, but she’s doing her part to make sure that her dental office is warm and inviting.

“From the first day of drawing plans, I wanted my practice to have a pleasant, welcoming feel,” she said. “I am more than aware that the dentist is not the most exciting to do on most people’s list. I remember being a little girl and just thinking the dentist’s office was so cold, scary and just smelled funny.

“Of course there are aspects we just can’t avoid — the drill, the chair, the numbing — these are always going to play a role in dentistry. However, I wanted my patients to at least be excited to see smiling, familiar faces and feel comfortable knowing that we would make the experience as easy as possible,” Davis continued. “I feel like we’ve been able to create that environment and I am so proud of that.”

Before she opened her own practice two years ago, Davis got her start at a group practice in St. Clair County after graduating from UAB’s School of Dentistry. She stayed there for six years, learning both about herself and about how to run a successful practice.

“You know, in dental school, we learn about teeth — everything you would ever need or want to know about the head, neck and oral cavity,” Davis said. “However, we don’t have courses in business, human resources, accounting, et cetera. So a lot of kids get out of school and are wonderful practitioners, but may have no idea how to run a business.

“I learn new things every day, but I attribute so much knowledge to not jumping into business ownership and just observing other business owners while perfecting my dental skills,” she said. “I’m so thankful I was patient and started my practice when I felt ready.”

Davis balances her dental practice with her personal life — maintaining a healthy marriage, raising four children, being involved in her church and having fellowship with friends, just to name a few of her many hats.

“You take one day at a time,” she said. “You prioritize. You realize what matters most, and you go from there. There is no perfect recipe and everyone is different. But for me, I try my best to focus on the good, don’t sweat the small stuff and never, ever skip an opportunity to love on the ones that mean the most. When I do this, everything else seems to fall into place.”

Davis counts her ever-growing clientele among her friends.

“My most favorite part of my business is meeting new patients and visiting with existing ones on a daily basis,” she said. “You really do build relationships, even friendships, with your patient base. These people mean so much to me, much more than they probably know. I love looking at my schedule the day before and seeing who I’m going to get to talk to the next day. Their families and their lives mean so much to me.”