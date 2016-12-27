Women of Hoover: Dr. Erin Nelson - Anglin & Nelson Dentistry

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Dr. Erin Nelson Dr. Erin Nelson

Dr. Erin Nelson is a cosmetic and family dentist. But to her daughter, Gia?

“If you ask my daughter, she will tell you that mommy ‘fixes teeth’!” Dr. Nelson said. “But I like to think that is just one part of my job. I try to talk with my patients and get to know them and make them feel as comfortable as possible. I try to provide a relaxing environment so that they have a great experience.”

A Birmingham native, Dr. Nelson grew up in a family of dentists and, after receiving a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Alabama, she went on to earn her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at UAB. In 2012, she joined Dr. Mike Anglin’s practice in Hoover.

“I think our practice is unique because we are literally a one-stop shop,” Dr. Nelson said. “I am a family and cosmetic dentist and focus primarily on adults and teens, and Dr. Anglin is our pediatric dentist who focuses on children of all ages.”

Their patients include multi-generation families — grandparents, parents and children, all from the same family.

“Some of those families make all of their appointments at the same time,” Dr. Nelson said. “With 11 chairs in the office, we are able to accommodate everyone.”

Dr. Anglin and Dr. Nelson’s mission is simple.

“[We want] to provide quality dental care to our families in an environment that makes them feel safe and welcomed,” Dr. Nelson said.

To do so, the two are always striving to do better and learn the latest techniques and materials out there to help their patients, Dr. Nelson said.

“I think Dr. Mike and I would both agree that success is making a patient who is apprehensive feel at ease while providing a health service that they need,” she said.

Dentists tend to not always be patients’ favorite doctor to see — but Dr. Nelson is trying to change that.

“Working with people in an area that is sometimes scary for them is always challenging,” she said. “We strive hard to make their visits as easy and comfortable as possible.”

In addition to treating patients, Dr. Nelson and Dr. Anglin run the business side of their practice.

“Sometimes running a business is the not-so-fun part,” Dr. Nelson said. “But we are a team and try to help each other in any way we can. At the end of the day, the struggles of operating a business are real, but seeing our patients smile makes it all worthwhile.”

Dr. Nelson is married to husband Mark, and they have two children, daughter Gia and son AJ. Finding balance between her career and personal life, as is the case for so many women, can be a challenge.

“It can be overwhelming at times, but I have great faith in the Lord and a wonderful husband,” she said. “I learn more and more every day, and that it all comes down to doing my best, putting my trust in the Lord and those who work around me.”