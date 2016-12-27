Women of Hoover: Dr. Diane Counce - Neurology and Neurodiagnostics of Alabama

Dr. Diane Counce is a board certified neurologist and a board certified neuroradiologist. But to some, she is known by another moniker: Botox queen.

In addition to having a general neurology practice, Counce has given Botox injections for 19 years and is one of the biggest consumers of Botox in the Southeast — but she doesn’t use it for cosmetic purposes. Counce uses the injections to help treat chronic daily headaches, limb spasticity and cervical dystonia.

“I am a big believer in Botox’s benefit for patients, and in that sense I have one of the largest Botox clinics in the Southeast,” she said.

Counce said that although Botox has been used since the 1980s for medical issues, only in the 2000s when it began being used for cosmetic purposes did consumers know about the injections.

“There are lots of different options for headaches outside of just pills, which helps,” Counce said.

Counce offers services to children ages 5-17 and all adults 18 and older. She works with patients who suffer from seizures, epilepsy, strokes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, Parkinson’s disease, memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, concussions, muscle disorders, and, most commonly, headaches and migraines.

In addition to running her own neurology practice since 2001, she is the medical director of an infusion center called Trina Health, which offers new, innovative treatment for diabetes, and is assisting the small business in getting its feet off the ground.

As the owner of her own private practice, Counce is her own boss. “I have the ability to, if I want something changed, have it changed right then and there,” she said. “I don’t have to ask anybody if I want to take off. I’m my own boss.”

Counce is a married mother of two — a 20-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son — and to help balance her career with her personal life, she works as a strictly outpatient physician. She constantly works to keep her practice up-to-date as health care treatments routinely change, all while still making work enjoyable for both herself and her employees.

“From a medical aspect, I am always staying on top of current and innovative treatments available for neurology patients that people might not necessarily think about,” she said.

She is so well-known for her use of Botox in treatments that national companies turn to her for her expertise. Physicians also refer patients to her for cervical dystonia from multiple causes including failed neck surgeries, spasticity from injury and stroke, and chronic migraines.

“A success for me is becoming a physician who national companies go to to ask questions and advice on ways to improve,” Counce said. “They use me as a resource and I think that a success, to me, is national companies listening to what I have to say based on my experience.”

Eventually, Counce would love to give back by offering a program or conference for graduating residents or physicians on how to own their own successful private practice.

“I’d love to help them learn to become a successful practice financially so they don’t feel like the only option is to be bought out by a hospital or a big clinic,” she said.