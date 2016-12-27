Women of Hoover: Diana Knight and Mary Lou Rutherford, Sovereign CPA

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Sovereign CPA Sovereign CPA

Sovereign CPA Group is a certified public accounting firm located in Hoover. Diana Knight and Mary Lou Rutherford, two of the four founding members of the firm, have experience and knowledge in many areas related to the field of accounting. Together they provide the traditional services performed by a public accounting firm, which include business and individual income tax return planning and compliance, as well as financial statement audits. Additional services they offer include financial planning, trust advisory and administration services, and valuations of businesses.

Knight and Rutherford believe the key to serving their clients is to be ready to adapt to different situations and different needs on an ongoing basis. They take great pride in the fact that they have many long-term relationships (some in excess of 25 years) with clients, including individuals and business entities. Their goal is to be able to provide solutions for their clients — whether it be related to their clients’ business needs, long-term personal and estate planning needs, or simply being a trusted advisor, available to assist their clients through the challenges of life. They truly enjoy building and maintaining their relationships with their clients.

Both Knight and Rutherford believe that if they don’t meet the needs of their clients, they are not doing their job, and strive to meet that goal every day. At the same time, they uphold the accountability, integrity, quality and healthy work/life balance principles that are the core values of Sovereign CPA Group.