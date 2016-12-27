Women of Hoover: Damitra Merritt and Becky Hestley - Visiting Angels

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Visiting Angels Visiting Angels

At Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services, caregivers provide their patients with the priceless gift of independence.

Visiting Angels began providing in-home, non-medical care to Birmingham seniors about five years ago. In September 2016, the franchise’s new owner transferred operations of their office to Becky Hestley and Damitra Merritt.

“We care for people and want to help families and loved ones continue meaningful, independent lives regardless of age or circumstance,” Hestley said.

The caregivers at Visiting Angels customize their care to the needs of each patient and their family. This can mean full- or part-time work in temporary or long-term circumstances.

Their services include meal preparation or diet monitoring, light housekeeping, running errands, dementia or stroke care and respite services for families. Merritt said their goal is to have a “complete picture” of each family’s needs that they can fulfill.

“We are client-centric,” Hestley said. “We work with the client, their family and members of the health care team to provide continuity of care for our clients.”

Finding the right staff member to care for each client is critical to Visiting Angels’ level of care. In fact, Merritt said that’s her favorite part of the job. “It is our goal to make sure our clients and their families are completely satisfied with our care.”

When they do their jobs right, Hestley said, families will often stay in touch even after they no longer need Visiting Angels’ services. Since September 2016, Visiting Angels has brought 15 new caregivers on staff and have added 28 clients, adding up to 1,000 hours per week of in-home care services.