Women of Hoover: Carol Riney - Bella's Bridal and Formal

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Bella's Bridal Bella's Bridal

The moment a bride-to-be tries on her dream dress can feel like magic. At Bella’s Bridal and Formal, Carol Riney lives to create those moments.

“When a girl says yes to the dress, it’s the most perfect experience. Making them feel comfortable, making them feel special and beautiful is the most amazing thing,” Riney said.

Riney started Bella’s Bridal 13 years ago in Pelham. She wasn’t satisfied with her career in finance and decided to take a leap into bridal and prom gowns. She chose the name, “Bella,” from the shared Spanish and Italian word for “beautiful.”

Bella’s Bridal moved to Hoover in 2011, and sometime in March or April they will be moving again. The new location in the Whole Foods shopping center will be over 12,000 square feet and have room not only for gowns but for a runway and stage, six private bridal suites, a bridesmaid area and spaces for alterations and pageant training. Riney said she believes it will be one of the largest bridal and formal shops in the state.

“It’s going to be a great new store,” she said.

Along with bridal gowns, Bella’s Bridal stocks bridesmaid and mother of the bride dresses, prom and pageant wear and accessories from a variety of lines. Riney attends markets each year to hand-select the gowns that will appear in her store.

“Customer service is everything, and having the right designers. We always keep fresh inventory. I have a rule in my store that no dress celebrates a birthday,” Riney said.

She also added that most of the dresses she carries are under $2,000 and her staff will take the time to make any budget work.

“We can work with any budget. We can customize almost any dress, and we go above and beyond to find what they’re looking for,” Riney said. “Our consultants are a great group of ladies that care about helping the girl find the perfect dress.”

Bella’s Bridal dressed four of the top five contestants in the 2016 Miss Alabama pageant, including winner Hayley Barber. Riney said her clients come to her because of their customer service, pricing and the selection and quality of dresses on the racks.

Bella’s offers appointments for brides and their wedding parties or family to try on dresses with the help of a consultant, as well as in-store alterations to ensure the fit is perfect. Riney said she and her staff always remember that every dress they sell will be part of a beautiful moment in their customer’s life.

“This is the most special dress a girl will ever wear,” Riney said.

An opening date for the new Bella’s Bridal location has not been set yet, but Riney said they plan to move before the end of April.

Bella’s Bridal and Formal is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m.