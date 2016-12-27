Women of Hoover: Alex Hare - Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

× Expand Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

Though Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe is homegrown — owned by Birmingham resident Alex Hare and her father — their ice cream is the nation’s best.

“The ice cream itself is an award-winning ice cream from Madison, Wisconsin, and each flavor is unique and like no other you can get in the Birmingham area,” Hare said.

In July 2015, Hare and her father, who was preparing to retire from the construction industry after 47 years, decided to open an ice cream shop — he for something fun to do in his retirement, she for an opportunity to run and manage the business.

And it worked. Only open since June 22 of this year, Hare said business has been beyond expectations, and after being open for only three months they were voted #1 Best Ice Cream Place in Birmingham.

“Our mission is to make people happy and to continue to serve the best ice cream in Birmingham,” Hare said. “My goal for this business is for it to become a destination. Another goal is to hopefully open another location in the future.”

Hare said she loves her customers, and counts them as her favorite part of running her business.

“I love seeing people come in and get so excited over our ice cream,” she said. “Our main goal is to make sure everyone has a happy experience and always leaves smiling.”