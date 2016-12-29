The Boot is back in town

× Expand Courtesy of Mike McCowan The Boot at the Grove The new location of The Boot.

Fans of the Boot at the Preserve will have a new destination in early spring when the newest Boot location opens at the Grove.

The Boot at the Grove, 5532 Grove Blvd., will be in the former Superior Bank building, said Mike McCowan, Boot concept creator and consultant for the Boot brand.

A complete renovation of the structure plus additions will offer about 6,000 square feet, twice the size of the Preserve eatery. The new restaurant will seat about 164 and feature a dual-sided fireplace, private room for parties and meetings and an outside patio for dining and entertainment.

“We’ll also have the Boot Scoop, an ice cream and popsicle shop that will also offer coffees and muffins,” McCowan said. “And folks will also find some of our traditional items on the menu along with new dishes we have at the 280 location.”

The Boot at Brook Highland opened in May at 5297 U.S. 280. The Preserve location closed in late April.

Both Hoover restaurants are owned by The MJB Boot Group.

McCowan said he is thrilled about the opening of the Boot at the Grove.

“I’m so excited to be back in that market,” he said. “The customer base is established, and we have such loyalty in that area. And I’ve really missed everyone.”