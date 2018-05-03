Riverchase Galleria update: Great Wraps closes; Carter's, Forever 21, Dave & Buster's under construction

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Great Wraps The Great Wraps in the food court at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, closed at the end of April 2018. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Galleria food court 5-3-18 The McDonald's location at the food court in the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, remains vacant after closing near the end of 2017. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dave and Buster's Constructions workers have nearly finished gutting about half of the Forever 21 store at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, to make way for a 33,000-square-foot Dave and Buster's restaurant, sports bar and arcade. Prev Next

The Great Wraps in the food court at the Riverchase Galleria closed this week, Galleria General Manager Mike White said.

That means at least two vacancies in the food court right now. McDonald’s closed its site in the food court toward the end of 2017, White said. He and his staff are working on finding replacements, he said.

Meanwhile, a Carter’s babies and kids clothing store is scheduled to open in about 5,000 square feet at the end of June, White said. That store will be located on the first floor on the south end of the mall near Sears and Macy’s.

Also, construction workers have nearly finished gutting about half of the Forever 21 store at the Galleria to make way for a 33,000-square-foot Dave and Buster’s restaurant, sports bar and arcade. Dave and Buster’s is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, and Forever 21 is scheduled to reopen in its renovated space in August, White said.

The Riverchase Galleria as a whole is about 97 to 98 percent full, and sales are much higher so far this year compared to the same time in 2017, White said.