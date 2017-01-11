Owners of Vecchia to open new restaurant in Boot location

× 1 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila Brianna and Benard Tamburello inside Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila, under construction. × 2 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is under construction to open in spring. The fireplace, left, will feature a Dia de los Muertos-style altar honoring family members of the Tamburellos. × 3 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila The new bar at Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila, formerly The Boot at the Preserve, which features reclaimed wood from a Kentucky distillery. × 4 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila is under construction at The Preserve. Prev Next

The owners of Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato, Benard and Brianna Tamburello, have purchased the former home of The Boot at the Preserve. In its place, they plan to open an entirely new concept, Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila.

The new restaurant, located at 616 Preserve Parkway, will feature a bar and live music nights similar to The Boot. Like with Vecchia, the Tamburellos are going to start with a limited menu before expanding it.

“Start small, get it perfect,” Brianna Tamburello said.

There will be traditional tacos like pork with chipotle sauce – a particular favorite for Brianna Tamburello – and carne asada, as well as salsas and guacamole, but Benard Tamburello is ready to try some creative options with the taco. His ideas for the eventual full menu include buffalo wings, soft shell crab, oysters, cheeseburgers, Southern BBQ and Reuben sandwiches in taco form.

“It’s really going to be a surprise,” Brianna Tamburello said. “I’m interested to see his [Benard Tamburello’s] creativity in a totally different something outside his comfort zone. I think it’s challenging as a chef for him and we’re super excited to see how it ends up.”

Brianna Tamburello said individual tacos will be between $2 and $5 in price, with a sushi bar-style menu that offers more flexibility in ordering. Behind the bar, there will be a wide selection of tequilas from the Jalisco region of Mexico, where tequila originated, as well as margaritas and other mixed drinks.

Eventually, they also want to add Saturday and Sunday brunch to the menu.

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila will look significantly different from its predecessor. Brianna Tamburello said they moved the entrance and roughly tripled the size of the bar, as well as adding covered outdoor seating. The decor features reclaimed wood from a distillery in Kentucky, “rescued” tiles from the now-closed Carraway Methodist Medical Center downtown and tables from the U.S. Steel plant in Fairfield.

“We really wanted it to feel like a brand new restaurant when you came in,” Brianna Tamburello said.

There will also be murals from Hoover art students inside and a professional artist outside, and Benard Tamburello said he plans to turn the restaurant fireplace into a Dia de los Muertos-style altar for his father and other family members and friends who were “inspirational in getting to this point.”

The Tamburellos are hiring for all positions now and shooting for an opening in late February or early March for Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila. Benard Tamburello said he is hoping to see “a line out the door and a vision coming to life.” They plan to have multiple soft opening events to get the staff ready for a full opening.

“I think it’s going to add a cool little element here just to balance what we have at Vecchia, and I think the neighborhood is hungry for something new,” Brianna Tamburello said.