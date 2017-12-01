Cici's opens in Riverchase

× Expand Courtesy of Cici's Pizza Buffet Cici's Riverchase Cici's Riverchase location opened Nov. 30, 2017.

The Riverchase location of the pizza buffet chain Cici's opened Nov. 30.

The location is at the Plaza at Riverchase, 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suites 107, 109 and 111. It joins a Homewood franchise location that opened in October, and several other planned new locations nationwide, according to a press release from Cici's. A Trussville location also opened earlier in 2017.

Cici's offers a flat-rate buffet of pizza, wings, salad, pasta and desserts, as well as stuffed crust and deep dish pizzas that were recently added to the menu. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and also features an arcade for kids.

Cici's hours are Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Learn more at cicis.com.