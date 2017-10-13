Cici's opening Hoover location in November

× Expand Courtesy of Cici's

The pizza buffet chain Cici's will open a location at the Plaza at Riverchase in November.

The location is expected to open at 1851 Montgomery Highway, Suites 107, 109 and 111 on Nov. 13. It joins a Homewood franchise location that opened on Monday, Oct. 9, and several other planned new locations nationwide, according to a press release from Cici's. A Trussville location also opened earlier in 2017.

Cici's offers a flat-rate buffet of pizza, wings, salad, pasta and desserts, as well as stuffed crust and deep dish pizzas that were recently added to the menu. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and also features an arcade for kids.

Learn more at cicis.com.