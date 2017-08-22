Preview of September Luncheon

× Expand Williams

Michael Williams, the U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge for Alabama and Mississippi, is slated to be the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s speaker for the chamber’s Sept. 21 luncheon.

Williams, a native of Birmingham, has been with the Secret Service for more than 31 years.

In 1996, he was assigned to the Presidential Protective Division, where he protected Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. In 2015, he was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Office of Protective Operations.

The Sept. 21 luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m., at the Hoover Country Club.

Reservations are due by Monday, Sept. 18, and can be made online at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.