Preview of October Luncheon

UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram is the scheduled speaker for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s Oct. 19 luncheon.

Ingram in the past two years has overseen reinstatement of the university’s football, bowling and rifle teams, as well as record-setting fundraising and classroom performance, according to the chamber. In the past two years, his department has raised more than $44 million in cash and pledges for UAB athletics.

Before coming to UAB, Ingram was associate vice president and executive senior associate athletics director at Temple University. He also has worked at the Universities of Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee in various sports management roles.

The Oct. 19 luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m., at the Hoover Country Club. Reservations are due by Monday, Oct. 16, and can be made online at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.