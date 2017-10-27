Preview of November Luncheon

× Expand Murphy

Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy is scheduled to give the annual State of the Schools address at the Nov. 16 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Murphy also will announce the winner of the 2017-18 Hoover City Schools Employee of the Year award.

She has been Hoover’s superintendent since June 2015. Before that, she was superintendent in Monroe County for four years.

Murphy also spent two years as an administrative assistant to the Butler County superintendent, seven years as a high school principal (Charles Henderson and Greenville high schools) and nine years as principal at Greenville Middle School.

The Nov. 16 luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m., at the Hoover Country Club. Reservations are due Monday, Nov. 13, and can be made at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.