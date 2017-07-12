Preview of July Luncheon

× Expand Jon Anderson

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on July 20 plans to give out its 2017 Freedom Award to honor someone who has promoted the ideals of freedom through service in or support of the military.

The award winner must be a role model in the Hoover community, have good character and a good reputation, and have shown support for local, state or the federal government. The recipient also must be a Hoover resident, employee of the city of Hoover or employee of a chamber member.

The luncheon is set to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m. Reservations are due by Monday, July 17, and can be made online at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org. The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.