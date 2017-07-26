Preview of August Luncheon

× Expand Dee Ann Turner

Dee Ann Turner, the vice president for enterprise social responsibility for the Chick-fil-A corporate office, is the scheduled speaker for the Aug. 17 luncheon of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Turner joined Chick-fil-A in 1985 as an administrator in the human resources department. She became the company’s first female officer in 2001 and has led various areas of the business, including human resources, franchisee selection, culture, learning and development, talent management and talent acquisition.

The Aug. 17 luncheon is scheduled to begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m. Reservations are due by Friday, Aug. 12, and can be made online at hooverchamber.org or by calling 988-5672 or emailing the chamber office at lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.