Preview of April Luncheon

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens is the scheduled speaker for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s April 19 luncheon.

Stephens said he plans to discuss several economic development projects and road projects in the works. The luncheon starts at noon at the Hoover Country Club, and networking begins at 11:15 a.m.

Reservations are due by Monday, April 16, and can be made by going to hooverchamber.org, calling 988-5672 or emailing lisa@hooverchamber.org.

The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members or $25 for non-members or people without reservations.