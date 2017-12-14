Organic Harvest to open Brock's Gap location

× Expand Courtesy of Altera Development

A second location of family-owned Organic Harvest Market and Cafe will become the anchor tenant of the new Village at Brock's Gap development.

Organic Harvest is a 10-year-old grocery offering organic staple foods such as produce, meats, dairy and bread, as well as juices, smoothies and deli meats in the cafe. Its first location is at 1580 Montgomery Highway #12, in the Hoover Village shopping center.

Organic Harvest announced in a Dec. 14 press release that the new store will occupy 13,560 square feet in the center of the development, at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock's Gap Parkway. The store will include an expanded cafe selection of juices, smoothies, wheatgrass and ginger shots, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, desserts and a hot bar with daily specials.

In addition to organic groceries, the Brock's Gap location will offer more than 120 beers, including organic and local brands, as well as organic wines. The store will also have a cosmetics counter and offer beauty products including lotions and soaps.

The Village at Brock's Gap was about 70 percent leased when it was approved by the Hoover City Council in September, and the shopping center will include a restaurant and medical tenant.

Construction will begin in January with Organic Harvest's opening scheduled in September 2018. Learn more about the store at orgharvest.com.