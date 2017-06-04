Made South makes its way to Hoover

× 1 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Susan Dennis Gordon of Susan Gordon Pottery at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 2 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Hope Mills Voelkel with Hem and Haw at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 3 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 4 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 5 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. The day included food samples, local artists and other Southern-made items. × 6 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Wilder Atkins performs at Made South in Hoover. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 7 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Kim Milligan of Mave/ Nelson Denim at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 8 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Kathryn Wieldraayer with Rangemark at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 9 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Freshie designer Beth Lawrence (left) and Amy Davis at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 10 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 11 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Kerry Leasure with Here a Chick There a Chick at Made South. Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 12 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. × 13 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Made South was held at the new Finley Center in Hoover on June 2-3, 2017. Prev Next

This weekend, Made South made its way to the new Finley Center in Hoover. The event, which included Southern artists, food, drinks and music, took place from June 2-3. The first night of the event was a VIP night, while the second day was open to the general public with the purchase of a ticket.

Hope Mills Voelkel from Hem + Haw said she enjoyed participating in Made South, as it provided an opportunity to chat with other artisans and see what other small, Southern businesses were up to.

"It's been great," she said. "It's my first time participating in it."

As shoppers milled about, they listened to live music, perused vendor booths and were able to sample food and drinks. For more information on Made South, go to madesouth.com.