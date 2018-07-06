Hoover zoning board to consider PetSuites Resort on John Hawkins Parkway

× Expand Image provided by city of Hoover PetSuites Resort sketch This sketch was submitted along with a request for a PetSuites Resort at 2311 John Hawkins Parkway, a little east of the CVS Pharmacy at Shades Crest Road.

A Vestavia Hills man is seeking permission to allow a PetSuites Resort on 2 acres along John Hawkins Parkway east of the CVS Pharmacy near Shades Crest Road.

The request is slated to be heard by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The proposed 14,240-square-foot, single-story building would provide a variety of services to pets, including grooming, nutrition, boarding and other specialized services, according to an application on file with the city of Hoover.

The property owner is Kiritkumar Parekh, and his 2 acres back up to houses along Pine Rock Lane. Parekh is asking the city to amend zoning conditions put on the property in 2001, including restrictions on building materials and building wall height and roof requirements.

The request is to allow the PetSuites Resort to have vertically oriented metal wall panels on the exterior of the building, which are prohibited under the zoning conditions approved 17 years ago.

The zoning conditions also require that any building walls not exceed 18 feet and that all buildings shall have residential-style hip roofs, with no mechanical units mounted on top. The hip roof portion of the building can extend above 18 feet.

Parekh is asking that the city allow PetSuites Resort to have a parapet extend above the 18-foot building wall to a total height of 24 feet, a 5-foot-wide blade or tower extend to a height of 27 feet, and a flat roof below the height of the parapet.

The proposed pet resort would have 26 parking spaces, according to a drawing submitted to the city.

In other business Monday night, the Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to consider requests to:

Build another office condominium in Phase 6 of the Southlake Park complex along Valleydale Road.

Allow construction of a parking lot on 1.2 acres on the Chase Corporate Center property at 1834 Montgomery Highway to provide extra parking for Cedar’s Grille at 1870 Chace Drive.

Approve final plans for 23 residential lots in Phase 2C of the Lake Wilborn subdivision in Trace Crossings.

Approve final plans for a resurvey of the Tattersall Park development near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119.

Rezone recently annexed properties at 2151, 2155 and 2173 Silver Spur Lane and 1512, 1516, 1518, 1536 and 1542 Melton Road from a Jefferson County agricultural district to a Hoover agricultural district.

Rezone recently annexed property and 1863 and 1865 Buttercup Drive from a Jefferson County R-1 residential district to a Hoover R-1 single-family residential district.

Amend the requirements for fire hydrants.

The zoning board also had been scheduled to hear a request to rezone the Lorna Village shopping center at 3137 Lorna Road from a neighborhood shopping district to a community business district to allow the Quik Pawn shop to relocate there. However, that case has been continued a second time and is now scheduled to be heard on Aug. 13.