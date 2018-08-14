Hoover Industrial Development Board to refine economic development strategies

Photo by Jon Anderson City of Hoover logo - council chambers

Hoover’s Industrial Development Board has called a meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss further refinement and implementation of the city’s economic development strategies.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the second floor conference room at the Hoover Municipal Center. It is open to the public.

The Industrial Development Board was reinvigorated in September when the City Council appointed a completely new board made up of seven members. The new board held its first meeting in April.

The board is a nonprofit public corporation authorized for economic development and improving the business climate through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and by providing other incentives allowed by Alabama law. See the list of board members here.