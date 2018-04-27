Hoover Industrial Development Board to hold organizational meeting Monday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover flag Feb 2017 A city of Hoover flag flies over the Hoover Public Safety Center in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Industrial Development Board has scheduled an organizational meeting for Monday afternoon at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

The Hoover City Council on Sept. 5 appointed an entirely new group of members for the board, which city officials said had not met in a long while. But the board still has not convened.

The Industrial Development Board is a nonprofit public corporation authorized for economic development and improving the business climate through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and by providing other incentives allowed by Alabama law.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, chairman of the council’s Commerce and Economic Development Committee, said city officials want to continue to build on the strong retail base the city has but also diversify the economy by bringing in other types of businesses. This board will work with the city’s new economic developer, Greg Knighton, toward that end, Murphy said.

When the City Council re-established the board in September, Murphy said council members were looking for people who specialized in the utility industry, health care, technology, banking and commercial, retail and/or industrial development. The seven people who were appointed to the board are:

Jonathan Belcher, president, Signature Homes

Josh Dennis, CEO, Insight CRM Solutions

Brian Ethridge, executive vice president for corporate banking, Bryant Bank

Dr. Joseph Horton, co-founder, Micrus Endovascular Corp.

Jeffrey Pomeroy, executive vice president and general counsel, Bayer Properties

Ann-Marie Stanford, director of supply chain projects, Spire

D’Andre Wright, senior project manager of economic and community development, Alabama Power Co.

On Monday, the board members are expected to select officers and discuss their purpose and industry recruiting possibilities, Murphy said. Knighton also will have a presentation for them, he said.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in a second floor conference room in the Hoover Public Safety Center on the Municipal Court side of the building. It is open to the public.