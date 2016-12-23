Hoover council approves new Next Levl 'extreme recreation' center on U.S. 280

× 1 of 6 Expand Courtesy of CircusTrix CircusTrix Ninja Course 3 A CircusTrix Ninja Warrior Course × 2 of 6 Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Next Levl map CircusTrix plans to build a 30,000-square-foot "extreme recreation center called Next Levl on the site shown here in yellow near the corner of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280, behind La-Z-Boy. × 3 of 6 Expand Courtesy of CircusTrix CircusTrix Ninja Course CircusTrix offers extreme recreation options. × 4 of 6 Expand Courtesy of CircusTrix CircusTrix Ninja Course 2 CircusTrix offers extreme recreation options. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Patrick Jameson Ryze Glasgow park in the UK 1 A CircusTrix trampoline arena. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Patrick Jameson Ryze Glasgow park in the UK 2 CircusTrix offers parkour, slacklining, aerial silks, flying trapeze, obstacle courses and more. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council on Dec. 19 gave its approval for a new “extreme recreation” center called Next Levl, which will be in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 near U.S. 280.

The Next Levl facility will replace the Airwalk indoor trampoline park just down U.S. 280 in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center, according to CircusTrix, a national company that owns the Airwalk and Next Levl businesses.

The new facility will be 30,000 square feet, roughly twice the size of AirWalk, and will contain more “extreme recreation” options than the existing facility, said James Bell, the project manager for the new facility.

In addition to trampolines, Next Levl will contain rock climbing walls, foam pits, an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, a flying trapeze, aerial silks and slacklines, Bell said.

There also will be special programs such as fitness classes, family nights, kid jumps, club nights for teenagers and college nights.

There is a growing demand for indoor recreational activities that allow kids and adults alike to get up from watching TV and do something active, Bell said.

Construction is just beginning on the Next Levl facility, and company officials hope to have it built and ready to open in May, spokesman Marcus Hardy said. The building will be located behind the La-Z-Boy store and next to a recently approved Blue Rain Express Car Wash. It will have 118 parking spaces, Bell said.

Mary Sue Ludwig, a representative for the Greystone Homeowners Association Board of Directors, said her group is not happy with the way pieces of Tattersall Park are being sold piecemeal without a master plan, but they have met with Circus Trix officials and believe it will be a quality facility.

Visit circustrix.com for more information about the company.