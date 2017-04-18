Hoover chamber changes date, location for April luncheon

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has moved its April luncheon back to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, and up one day due to a scheduling conflict at the Hoover Country Club.

The April luncheon now is scheduled to be Wednesday, April 19, and will feature Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens as the keynote speaker. Stephens is expected to give his third annual state-of-the-county speech.

The luncheon will still begin at noon, with networking starting at 11:15 a.m. Reservations were due by Monday, but if space is available, walk-ins will be accepted. The cost is $20, payable at the door, for members with reservations, or $25 for non-members or people without reservations. Cancellations are accepted until the morning of the luncheon. Attendees can pay by cash, check or major credit cards.

Stephens represents Jefferson County Commission District 3, which covers the western part of the county, including western Hoover. He is in his second term on the commission and was elected president in November 2014.

Stephens also serves on the boards of directors for the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Jefferson County Department of Health and Birmingham Business Alliance and previously served on the board of the Legacy YMCA.