Hoover Chamber announces new executive director

April Stone will take over as the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's new executive director in February.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its new director.

In a press release sent out on Friday, the chamber announced it has hired April Stone as the chamber’s new executive director.

Stone will begin her new role on Feb. 19, according to the release, following the retirement of Bill Powell. Powell, who has been the chamber’s executive director for more than 22 years, announced his plans to retire in 2017. While he was set to retire at the end of the year, he agreed to continue helping until a new director started.

Stone has served as the executive director of the South Shelby Chamber of Commerce since February 2013. Prior to that position, she was the director of member relations for the Greater Shelby County Chamber of Commerce for nearly 11 years.

“I want to thank the Chamber’s board of directors for their vote of confidence and enthusiasm as I transition to the Executive Director role at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce,” Stone said in the release. “I am very excited to work with this Chamber as we determine our future while still focused on a comprehensive and vibrant membership program.”

Nearly 60 people applied for the executive director job, and a search firm narrowed the field to 10 candidates. Then, a search committee made up of chamber members chose five of those to interview without knowing their names and addresses, Chamber President Jerome Morgan Jr. said.

Stone stood out from the other applicants because of her extensive background and work with nonprofit groups, particularly chambers of commerce, Morgan said.

“She understands the dynamics of leveraging benefits with the membership — how to identify companies who will be a good fit for nonprofits and for chambers,” he said. “We feel like her talent will be exceptional.”

It also helps that she is familiar with the Birmingham area, Morgan said. “Familiarity plays a key part in any organization,” he said.

Morgan said someone coming in from outside the Birmingham area could overcome that, “but it’s just one less hurdle."