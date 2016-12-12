Carmike wants to sell beer, wine at Hoover movie theaters

The owner of the two Carmike movie theaters in Hoover is asking the city of Hoover for permission to start selling beer and wine in the theaters.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight voted unanimously in favor of the idea, with some restrictions, and now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council for its consideration.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis told the planning commission that the Carmike movie chain already offers beer and wine for sale in its theaters in Auburn and Montgomery and now wants to offer the same at theaters in Hoover and Orange Beach.

Jon Archer, an attorney who was representing Carmike Motion Pictures Birmingham III tonight, said Carmike believes its patrons would appreciate the opportunity to consume beer and wine while they watch movies. The company has not had any problems at its other movie theaters that offer that option, he said.

Derzis said he spoke with the police departments in Auburn and Montgomery and they confirmed there had been no problems at the theaters related to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who also represents the council on the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he had concerns about the proposal but felt comfortable enough with it with the recommended restrictions.

The planning commission recommended approval as long as there is only one cash register where drinks can be purchased, only one drink served for each identification shown and no drinking allowed at the tables in the lobby/arcade area.

A lot of young people go to the movies, and “this is our community, and we want to make sure we do the right thing,” Shaw said.

Carmike owns the movie theaters in the Patton Creek shopping center off John Hawkins Parkway and Village at Lee Branch shopping center off U.S. 280.

In other business tonight, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved:

  • Preliminary plans for 61 residential lots and two commercial lots on 33 acres in the third phase of the Lake Wilborn community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway. Preliminary plans already have been approved for 49 residential lots in the first phase of Lake Wilborn and 93 residential lots in the second phase, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said. When complete, the subdivision should have 499 lots, he said.
  • Preliminary plans for 39 residential lots on 28 acres in the second phase of the Blackridge community, just south of Lake Wilborn. Preliminary plans already have been approved for 126 residential lots in the first phase of Blackridge. The total plans for Blackridge allow for 1,150 houses.
  • Final plans for 34 residential lots in Phase 1B of the Brock Point community off Dunnavant Valley Road just east of The Cove at Greystone. Phase 1 had 16 lots, and at full buildout, the subdivision should have 97 houses, Reeves said.
  • Final plans for 29 residential lots in Sector 16-A of the Lake Cyrus community off Alabama 150. This group of homes will be off Highland Gate Point.
  • A request to put a pool, clubhouse and park in the first phase of the Lake Wilborn community, along Stadium Trace Parkway. This request now goes to the Hoover City Council.
  • Rezoning of seven acres at 4670 Valleydale Road from a Shelby County A-1 agricultural district to a C-2 community business district in Hoover. The property is on the north side of Valleydale Road nearly across from North Shelby Fire Station No. 1 and in between portions of the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. There once was a trailer park there, but now there is just a house and small pond on the land, Hoover planning consultant Bob House said. The plan is to sell the land to a man who wants to put a convenience store and perhaps a small strip shopping center there, House said. If the zoning is approved by the City Council, the property owner plans to seek annexation into Hoover, he said.

What's the issue?

There shouldn't be any restrictions on the beer/wine sales in the theater. There aren't restrictions on the restaurants in the area, are there? A one register/one drink policy would tank the whole point of the offering - just think about the patron logjam that would occur and who would get blamed? Carmike, of course - not the City of Hoover - which would end up causing lost business and complaints to Carmike and, ultimately, lost tax income to the city. People will still sneak in alcohol to the theater if they absolutely want it, possibly even more so if the logjam at the one register causes people to miss parts of their movie. In other communities, a full bar is available in the theaters...but Carmike's business plan hasn't caught up to other competitors yet - that's why the request for beer/wine only. Personally, I already enjoy visiting theaters outside my community to watch movies because the experience is much better with food and drink options than Carmike provides. It would be nice to have those same opportunities in Hoover and spend my entertainment dollars here instead. It would be nice if Carmike stepped up and started offering better amenities overall regardless (and cocktails).

Chip 7 days ago

Good Grief

So now people can't enjoy a movie unless they are drinking alcohol? Remind me not to drive anywhere near the theater when the shows let out. I'm quite surprised that the Police Department is fine with this. Just because the councils in the other cities mentioned allow this, it doesn't mean that Hoover has to. Good grief.

Meredith 8 days ago

It's not that major

Then don't drive close to any restaurants either, since they serve alcohol too.

Katie 8 days ago

Wake Up!

Most theaters around the country offer alcohol!

Trent 8 days ago

Sanctimonious

I hope you don't drive near any restaurants, music venues, sports stadiums, or in any residential areas. Because there are people in all those places (gasp!) drinking alcohol. Clutch your pearls a little tighter, and see if that helps.

Gina 7 days ago

Ditto

Some people hear alcohol and assume everyone coming out is going to be drunk. Gina, Trent and Katie could not have said it better. Might be best to never leave home because there are day drinkers too!

Amanda 2 days ago

