Carmike wants to sell beer, wine at Hoover movie theaters

The owner of the two Carmike movie theaters in Hoover is asking the city of Hoover for permission to start selling beer and wine in the theaters.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight voted unanimously in favor of the idea, with some restrictions, and now the proposal goes to the Hoover City Council for its consideration.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis told the planning commission that the Carmike movie chain already offers beer and wine for sale in its theaters in Auburn and Montgomery and now wants to offer the same at theaters in Hoover and Orange Beach.

Jon Archer, an attorney who was representing Carmike Motion Pictures Birmingham III tonight, said Carmike believes its patrons would appreciate the opportunity to consume beer and wine while they watch movies. The company has not had any problems at its other movie theaters that offer that option, he said.

Derzis said he spoke with the police departments in Auburn and Montgomery and they confirmed there had been no problems at the theaters related to the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who also represents the council on the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he had concerns about the proposal but felt comfortable enough with it with the recommended restrictions.

The planning commission recommended approval as long as there is only one cash register where drinks can be purchased, only one drink served for each identification shown and no drinking allowed at the tables in the lobby/arcade area.

A lot of young people go to the movies, and “this is our community, and we want to make sure we do the right thing,” Shaw said.

Carmike owns the movie theaters in the Patton Creek shopping center off John Hawkins Parkway and Village at Lee Branch shopping center off U.S. 280.

In other business tonight, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved:

Preliminary plans for 61 residential lots and two commercial lots on 33 acres in the third phase of the Lake Wilborn community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway. Preliminary plans already have been approved for 49 residential lots in the first phase of Lake Wilborn and 93 residential lots in the second phase, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said. When complete, the subdivision should have 499 lots, he said.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Lake Wilborn Phase 3 map The third phase of the Lake Wilborn community is shown here in yellow and includes 61 residential lots and two commercial lots along Stadium Trace Parkway. Phase one is shown in green, and phase two is shown in orange.

Preliminary plans for 39 residential lots on 28 acres in the second phase of the Blackridge community, just south of Lake Wilborn. Preliminary plans already have been approved for 126 residential lots in the first phase of Blackridge. The total plans for Blackridge allow for 1,150 houses.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Blackridge Phase 2 map The second phase of the Blackridge community is shown here in yellow, outlined in red.

Final plans for 34 residential lots in Phase 1B of the Brock Point community off Dunnavant Valley Road just east of The Cove at Greystone. Phase 1 had 16 lots, and at full buildout, the subdivision should have 97 houses, Reeves said.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Brock Point Phase 1B map Phase 1B of the Brock Point subdivision off Dunnavant Valley Road is shown here in yellow and includes 34 residential lots. The first phase at the entrance had 16 lots.

Final plans for 29 residential lots in Sector 16-A of the Lake Cyrus community off Alabama 150. This group of homes will be off Highland Gate Point.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Lake Cyrus Sector 16-A map This map shows Sector 16-A of the Lake Cyrus community off Alabama 150. This sector will contain 29 houses and will be accessed from Highland Gate Point. However, construction traffic initially will enter off a road closer to Alabama 150.

A request to put a pool, clubhouse and park in the first phase of the Lake Wilborn community, along Stadium Trace Parkway. This request now goes to the Hoover City Council.

Rezoning of seven acres at 4670 Valleydale Road from a Shelby County A-1 agricultural district to a C-2 community business district in Hoover. The property is on the north side of Valleydale Road nearly across from North Shelby Fire Station No. 1 and in between portions of the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus. There once was a trailer park there, but now there is just a house and small pond on the land, Hoover planning consultant Bob House said. The plan is to sell the land to a man who wants to put a convenience store and perhaps a small strip shopping center there, House said. If the zoning is approved by the City Council, the property owner plans to seek annexation into Hoover, he said.