Auction opens wallets at Hydrangeas Under the Stars

The Hoover Chamber of Commerce couldn't have paid for better weather for the 2017 Hydrangeas Under the Stars event Saturday night, which welcomed a sold out crowd for an evening of dining, fun and fundraising.

This year's event sold out in April, and guests were eager to get the bidding going upon arrival at the silent auction where they were able to catch up with other community members over a cocktail hour.

The crowd then moved to a seated dinner provided by the Culinary Institute at Jefferson State Community College, a student of which is provided a scholarship through the event each year.

Though he had to hobble to get there and was stuck at the podium thanks to a boot, Councilman John Lyda led the live auction, at one point even entertaining bids from his own wife — jokingly begging others to out bid her.

Results of the silent auction were still being tallied Saturday evening, but the live auction raised $13,500, with additional bidders committing to sponsor planters and plaques throughout the gardens.

Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch said that she and her team were thrilled with the turnout and the support from guests.

"We get great support from the city of Hoover [and] their officials, and we're just very pleased with it," she said.

Funds raised at Hydrangeas Under the Stars support the gardens throughout the year. For more information, visit aldridgegardens.com

