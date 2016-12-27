Armed and ready for business

× Expand Sarah Cook All American Outdoors David Roberts stands inside his soon-to-be store, which will house a large selection of firearms as well as fishing and hunting merchandise.

Hoover native David Roberts said he couldn’t think of a better place to start a business.

“I was born and raised here,” Roberts said, owner of the soon-to-be All American Outdoors, in the former Tidmore Flags location on U.S. 31.

Roberts’ business will offer a variety of recreational merchandise with an emphasis on hunting, fishing and firearms. Because Alabama has such a strong demand for all things outdoors, Roberts said he wanted to provide the community he loves with an outlet for all their recreational needs.

“Our motto is ‘get out there,’” he said. “The great thing about Alabama is you have warm weather nine out of 12 months of the year, so you can actually jump in the boat and go fishing or pretty much anything else outdoors, often.”

The 6,800-square-foot store, Roberts said, will be lined with a large variety of firearms from five manufacturers.

“Everybody who walks through the door has a different need,” he said. “And we want to help educate and satisfy each person who comes in.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the outdoors industry, Roberts said he’s garnered a strong customer base that has been seeking something like All American Outdoors for quite some time.

“I’ve built my business off of having that one-on-one time with the customer,” Roberts said, noting his customers often turn into friends who he’s helped throughout the years.

Because the outdoor industry — especially hunting and other recreational firearm use — requires a large amount of education, Roberts said his staff will act as instructors who can show customers how to use the store’s products safely and effectively.

By the end of the year, Roberts said he expects at least two of his 14 to 16 employees to be associated with local law enforcement, so customers can get the best education when it comes to purchasing a firearm.

“Knowledge is power, and we want people to feel competent with what they’re doing,” Roberts said. “Anytime you have firearms, you’ll have to have education involved.”

Eventually, Roberts said he would like to offer discounts to law enforcement members, first responders and veterans as a way to say thank you for their service.

“I’ve always rolled out the red carpet for local law enforcement,” he said. “They’re out there protecting my neighborhood, so I can sleep safe at night.”

Aside from hunting, fishing and firearms, Roberts said the store also would boast a wide variety of recreational accessories such as coolers and apparel.

Along the left side of the store, Roberts said there will be a sectioned-off area where children can play — creating a family friendly atmosphere.

With plans for a soft opening underway, Roberts said he expects the store to be stocked and ready for business by late February or March.

“We want to give back to the community through this business,” he said. “That’s why we are here. We want to make a difference in our community and our world.”

For more information on All American Outdoors, go to its Facebook page.