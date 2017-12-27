A look ahead: Multiple shopping centers in the works

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Drew Young. Construction continues in December at Stadium Trace Village, a 43-acre site that will include an “experiential” retail store and an organic grocery store. × 2 of 2 Expand Rendering courtesy of Altera Development. The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center will be located at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway and is slated to include an Organic Harvest grocery store, Keller Williams real estate office, The Pointe Dance Arts studio and O’Henry’s Coffees among its tenants. Prev Next

Hoover stands to gain several new shopping centers in 2018.

One of the larger ones is the 43-acre Stadium Trace Village along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

A New York-based development company called Broad Metro, LLC, plans to build a 70,000-square-foot “experiential” retail store, an organic grocery store, 39,000-square-foot office building, a village with at least 25,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, and outparcels with hotels or other tenants.

It’s too early to disclose the names of the tenants, marketing director Will Kadish said.

The company is investing more than $2.5 million in traffic improvements to accommodate the shopping center, including another westbound through lane on John Hawkins Parkway, numerous turn lanes and a new traffic signal at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive, the first street south of John Hawkins Parkway.

The projected opening date of Stadium Trace Village is the fourth quarter of 2018.

Just down the street, another group of developers is building another shopping center at the corner of Stadium Trace and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

That 77,000-square-foot center, to be called The Village at Brock’s Gap, will be anchored by a 13,560-square-foot Organic Harvest grocery store. Other signed tenants include The Pointe Dance Arts, O’Henry’s Coffees, CakEffect, Polished Nails & Spa, Trak Shak, Tre Luna and The Whole Scoop ice cream shop.

The developers — Altera Development, eds America and Avison Young — also plan to build an office building with 10,000 to 11,000 square feet at the corner, said Patrick Denney of eds America.

Construction for The Village at Brock’s Gap was supposed to begin in January 2017 but was delayed a year, in part because Organic Harvest gained a new owner, Denney said.

Now, construction is set to begin in January 2018, and Denney expects to have the shell of the building finished this summer and the first tenants open by September.

On the eastern side of town, Ebsco continues to work on plans for the Tattersall Park development at the northeast corner of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119 next to Greystone.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he did not like Ebsco’s original plans, which looked much like a strip shopping center. City officials asked Ebsco to revise the plans to create more of a village-type development with sidewalks on both side of the internal streets and sidewalks connecting to the Greystone neighborhood, so the company did.

However, Mary Sue Ludwig of the Greystone Residential Association said the last plans she saw had 250 apartments as well, and Greystone residents think there are already enough apartments along Alabama 119.

Some residents suggested town houses as a compromise, but Ebsco was not supportive of that idea, Ludwig said.

In Ross Bridge, construction is expected to start in January on 17,000 to 18,000 square feet of commercial space in the village center next to the new Taylor’s Court homes, said Signature Homes’ Jonathan Belcher.

Other developments expected to comeon line in 2018 include a new Subarudealership on 2.85 acres east of GalleriaTrace Plaza and a Dave & Buster’s restaurant and sports bar, with 150 to 250 arcade games in a 33,000-square-foot space in the Riverchase Galleria.