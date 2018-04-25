Berry announces art, poetry contest winners

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Dianna Minor, Berry Middle School. Berry Middle School Art and Poetry Contest Winners. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Dianna Minor, Berry Middle School. Berry Middle School Art and Poetry Contest Winners. Prev Next

Berry Middle School’s literary magazine celebrated National Poetry Month by hosting its annual Spring Art and Poetry Contest. Students submitted a variety of art including paintings, photography, pencil sketches and anime. Poetry entries included narrative poetry, haikus, lyric poetry and free verse.

Many of these entries will be showcased in the spring edition of the literary magazine, The Phoenix.

Art Contest:

► Lydia Faris, first place

► Konnor Carrie, first place

► Sarah Yi, second place

► Zane Fairweather, third place

► Marilyn Rosas, third place

► Tamdoan Huynh, honorable mention

► Madison Forman, honorable mention

► Ava Piatti, honorable mention

► Mallory Morris, honorable mention

► Kate Clifford, honorable mention

Poetry Contest:

► Madison Forman, first place

► Fionna Selle, second place

► Esther Marie Cornett, third place

► Camille Chase, third place

► Jordan Steele, honorable mention

► Sarah Laney, honorable mention

► Sam Carey, honorable mention

► Grace Anne Campbell, honorable mention

► A Blessin King, honorable mention

– Submitted by Dianna Minor, Berry Middle School.